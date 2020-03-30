An initiative by the Taranaki's three local councils, in conjunction with Taranaki Civil Defence, will get free internet into homes currently without the capability to get online.

Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management is working with the three local Councils in Taranaki to reduce the risks of people congregating in particular places.

An identified risk had been people clustering near the region's libraries, which offer free wifi access in and around their buildings.

Mike Hosking talks to Chief executive of the New Zealand Ministry of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on how the lockdown may have affected the spread of Covid-19.

The wifi has now been turned off, but the libraries have set in place a deal whereby people will be able to acccess the internet from their home, even if they don't have a landline.

Advertisement

The service is being provided via Skinny Jump (Spark) and enables community members without an Internet connection to receive a modem and internet connection at home, free of charge.

To access the service, residents need to contact their local libary any day of the week between 9am and 5pm.

The contact numbers are New Plymouth libraries on 027 646 4745, Stratford on 06 765 6099, and South Taranaki District on 0800 111 323.

Library staff will assist callers in establishing they qualify for the deal and setting them up with an email address and registering with Skinny Jump.

"Public wifi networks were identified as potentially attracting crowds, where the risk of transmission of COVID-19 could be elevated," Sue Kelly, Taranaki Civil Defence and Emergency Management Alternate Group Controller, said.

"We appreciate that reliable and secure access to the Internet is particularly important at this time, to both access services and to help maintain human contact and consistent information flow during isolation."

"The opportunity to connect to the Internet via Skinny Jump will help manage this digital divide, and give those for whom the libraries provided a lifeline an alternate option to connect with others and with the information and services they need to get through the current situation."

"It remains critically important that we protect the integrity of our bubbles, look after those in our community who need it – from a safe distance of course – and do all we can to break the chain and stop the spread of COVID-19," said Sue.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website