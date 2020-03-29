As we settle in to the routine associated with the Level 4 Covid-19 Alert, it seems in general people are adjusting well to the new rules.

Please remember, the most important message for us all is stay at home and save lives. Don't lapse back into normal life. This breaks the chain and stops the virus spreading.

If you need to shop for essential supplies nominate one person to go. Ensure this person washes their hands well before and after.

For the first time in six days, I had the need to visit the supermarket this morning and top up on a few items. I was really impressed with the responsible behaviour of fellow shoppers and supermarket staff. People were following the social distancing protocols and staying two metres apart. Many shoppers were wearing gloves and several were wearing masks as well. The shelves were stocked quite well and there was no panic buying as people went calmly about their business.

Well done Stratford District residents, we need to prevent the virus spreading into our community.

Don't forget there are still some routine chores that need to be done like Monday's rubbish collection, that will still happen so bins out. For me cleaning the car inside and out, mowing the lawns, a couple of hedges to cut and washing the house windows (the first time in 12 months) will help occupy the next day or two.

On the work front I am lucky to be able to work from home and most things can still be done. We have been having regular regional leaders meetings and civil defence updates via zoom video conferencing. They are a really effective form of communication without the need to physically gather together, although the 7:30 am start for these meetings is a bit of a test.

Council will be using this technology to facilitate elected members continuing on with meetings without the need of a physical gathering. The government changed the law last week to allow this process to happen and for council to continue to operate.

The Taranaki regional Civil Defence response has been functioning really well and I am confident that as a region we are well prepared should the current situation worsen. There is a strong connectivity among the various agencies involved and this is under pinned by strong personal relationships among the outstanding people working at the coal face.

If you need help or advice about local issues, please don't hesitate to contact Civil Defence or the Council. We are here for you, our community.

Stay united, stay committed and be kind to one another.

