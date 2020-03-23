Schools and non-essential services across New Zealand will be closed for the next four weeks after the Government put the country in lockdown to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As the Government announced the move to alert level 3 today in the battle against Covid 19, Stratford Council moved quickly to close the library, iSite, TSB pool and customer service area.

On Wednesday evening the country will move to alert level 4.

While many organisations and schools have said the news came as a surprise, a statement from Stratford District Council says Council has been preparing for this eventuality with plans being made for staff to work from home where possible.

Some staff will still work onsite, where their role is deemed to be providing essential services to the community.

The statement says Stratford Council continues to focus on delivering its core services such as drinking water, roads and rubbish and it has plans in place to do this.

For Council updates people are encouraged to visit the Council website, www.stratford.govt.nz or Council's Facebook Page.

Alternatively, people can call 06 765 6099, or email stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz.

