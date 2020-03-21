The upcoming New Plymouth Operatic Society production of Wicked has been cancelled.

In a statement posted to Facebook today, president of New Plymouth Operatic Society Howard Rozon said the "difficult decision" had been made by the board to cancel the show.

The current situation the world is facing with the COVID-19 virus is given as the reason.

"It is with a very heavy heart that during these unprecedented times and after much consultation and deliberation, New Plymouth Operatic board of management have made the difficult decision to cancel our show season of 'Wicked' which was due to open on 18th June 2020."

The safety and wellbeing of all involved, staff, performers and the audience is taken very seriously by the board, he said, and the health of everyone is paramount.

The board is currently working with the TSB Showplace and Ticketek to organise refunds for all ticket holders.

The announcement has been greeted by plenty of supportive comments under the post, with many people saying they appreciated the hard decision being made.

Howard ended the statement with a positive note.

"In these times we need to stay positive so we start to think about all the wonderful shows ahead of us.

As they say, "the show must go on", and it will."