A staff member at the Waitara library has been identified possibly being in contact with a suspected Covid-19 case.

As a precaution, she has gone into self-isolation this morning and registered with the Ministry of Health.

New Plymouth District Council external relations manager Jacqueline Baker says the call has been made to shut the Waitara Library as a precautionary measure to allow cleaning and disinfection to take place.

"Those who have been to the library this week should contact the MOH free Healthline number 0800 611 116 or visit www.moh.govt.nz."

Taranaki's Public Health Unit has confirmed that a male and female both in their 40s, who have recently arrived in Taranaki after visiting Egypt have tested positive for Covid-19. Neither attended the WOMAD festival.

"We know this will worry some people but we need to keep calm and follow Ministry of Health advice. It's important to note these cases came from overseas and they weren't picked up here in Taranaki.

The patients are recovering at home in isolation.

"We need to continue to unite against Covid-19; be kind and provide support to our friends, whānau and colleagues."

Jacqueline says the New Plymouth District Council is continuing to monitor the situation very closely and follow advice from MOH, who are leading the response.

"We're being guided by MOH guidelines while working closely with Taranaki District Health Board and Taranaki Emergency Management Office.

We know it's an unsettling time but our continued focus is delivering core services while at the same time looking after our staff."

She says the focus of the council is to continue delivering core services while preparing.

"We've got a business continuity plan in place and a team set up to manage the situation. It's about keeping our core services – water, rubbish, roads etc – operational if it arrives.

" We have plans in place to continue to deliver core services, this includes some staff working from home if necessary."

She says staff are being asked to follow MOH advice and to avoid unnecessary risks.

"Staff are being asked to cut back on non-essential domestic travel for meetings, seminars and conferences.

"We are assessing requests to work from home on a case by case basis and have the capability to do so."

Top prevention tips:

Cough into your elbow or cover your mouth with tissues.

Wash your hands with soap and water often.

Avoid handshakes, hongi and hugs.

Stay at home if you feel unwell and get in touch with your manager.

For more information and top prevention tips visit: www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus