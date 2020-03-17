.

Taranaki Rugby is putting its community first by suspending all community rugby effective immediately amid the COVID-19 situation.

The suspension, which will last 10 days, comes after New Zealand Rugby announced yesterday to postpone all club and community rugby until Saturday 18 April.

TRFU Community Rugby Manager Cole Brown informed club chairs and stakeholders last night via email.

Brown said due to the circumstances, events, tournaments, sessions and training involving the Union's Rugby Development Officers will be suspended.

"The Union is taking the situation very seriously and we will not be putting our people or the community at unnecessary risk of contracting or passing on the virus, albeit a low risk at this point of time. We will reassess after the 10-day period or when we are privileged to have more information available.



"The Union will remain in contact with club chairs and stakeholders via email and video to discuss options and contingency plans as they develop," Cole says.

"I understand that this is a challenging time for clubs and schools. Please put the health and wellbeing of your people first."

The CMK club rugby season was scheduled to start on Saturday 28 March with pre-season matches this weekend cancelled.

Given the situation is very fluid and changing daily, the TRFU is monitoring the situation and taking guidance from New Zealand Rugby and the Ministry of Health.