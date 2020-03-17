A number of events around the Taranaki region have been cancelled due to Coronavirus fears.
Postponed:
March 17: Taranaki Regional Council meetings of the of the Consents and Regulatory Committee and the Policy and Planning Committee postponed until further notice.
March 21: Stratford Speedway Race Meeting.
March 28: 2020 Taranaki Relay For Life at the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre.
April 11: Taranaki Groove Festival postponed until April 3 2021.
Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association (TSSSA) events are suspended until the end of Term 1, 2020.
Stratford High School production.
Taranaki Rugby suspending all community rugby until April 18.
Cancelled:
March 25: Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlon in New Plymouth.
March 28: Stratford Fire Station Community Open Day.
June 25-28: Right Royal Cabaret Fest 2020.
■ If your event has been delayed or cancelled, email details to alyssa.smith@nzme.co.nz