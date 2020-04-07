Stratford High School has started 2020 with a chaotic term filled with tabloid sports, school swimming and athletics championships, Gillette Cup Cricket for both boys and girls, numerous TSSSA events, and the school Triathlon.

It was great to see the whole school getting involved in school athletics and the championship was evenly contested between houses with Amess coming out on top, followed by Trimble, Tyrer then McAllister.

Thank you to members of the Stratford Athletics Club for their help on the day and to all our staff and students for making a successful event.

Congratulations to cousins Ryan and Dylan Kowalewski who both broke the 300m Junior boys record of 44.06 seconds (Ryan Kirk, 2015) with times of 41.98 and 43.00 seconds respectively.

Advertisement

In the same week we held our school swimming sports in another fun day of music, noise and fierce competition.

The standard of the synchronised swimming by our year 13 students seems to improve each year and the staff vs year 13 students is a great finale to the day. Amess house won the synchronised swimming event.

The swimming sports this year were won by Tyrer, followed by Amess, McAllister and then Trimble.