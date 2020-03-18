Events in Taranaki have been postponed and cancelled due to Covid-19 fears.

The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade Community Open Day has been cancelled.

The Cancer Society has postponed all Relay For Life events between March 17 and April 6, including the event in Inglewood.

Fundraiser and events coordinator Cassie Rowe says the Cancer Society takes the health and well-being of communities seriously.

"We would like to thank all our event participants, volunteers and staff for the huge amount of work that has been done to plan and manage these events. We look forward to announcing new event dates when we can.

"Relay For Life is one of our major community events that brings people together. We celebrate those who have survived cancer, remember those who have passed away and collectively fight back by raising funds. With the funds raised, the Cancer Society can deliver vital services right across Aotearoa."

She says the Cancer Society hopes to see all participants at the events later in the year.

"We would like to give you the opportunity to donate your registration fee to Relay For Life. However if you would like it refunded please contact your local Cancer Society.

Participants should contact their local Cancer Society team who will be able to answer any questions they may have about the event, including funds already raised in support of the Cancer Society."