When you're purchasing your groceries at Stratford New World, there's a chance you may have them scanned by the North Island Checker of the Year.

On Saturday March 14, Brooke Millar was named as the winner at the Foodstuffs North Island Excellence Awards.

Last year, Brooke won the Taranaki Regional Checker of the Year and moved on to the North Island Final where she came second.

The North Island final involved mystery shoppers who travelled to the home stores of the regional finalists to pick a winner.

Advertisement

Owners and operators of New World Stratford, Dan and his wife Rebecca Harris, say they are both proud of Brooke's success.

"It is really awesome to achieve the title this year. In the Taranaki Regional competition our store won the top three spots so to win the overall competition is just the icing on the cake."

Brooke has worked at New World Stratford for three and a half years. She says she felt overwhelmed when her name was called.

"There are 112 stores in the North Island and there were nine regional winners on the night so to win the top spot is pretty amazing."

Brooke works one day a week on check-out and on her other days, fills the chilled shelf.

"I enjoy working at New World and interacting with our lovely customers."

Brooke says she had a feeling she knew who her mystery shopper is but cannot be certain.

"I think I have an idea but seeing as they can be a local from town it is hard to know."

Advertisement

She thanked Dan and Rebecca and the team who helped train her.

"I'm so thankful for the help and support from everyone. We really do have the best team at Stratford New World."