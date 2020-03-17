Players tested their table tennis skills at the Taranaki Masters Games event last week.

Event organiser and Stratford Table Tennis Club treasurer Rick Clement says although the number is a little down - 28 - from last year, it is not a bad number.

"This year we changed the venue to Stratford High School's Stadium because this venue has more room to play."

Rick has organised the event for three years and enjoys it.

"The best thing about table tennis is that everyone can play regardless of age and skill set."

He says the sport is great for physical health.

"It helps with reflexes as it gets your co-ordination going."

Rick has been treasurer of the club for three years.

"It's a fantastic club with really neat people."

■ To join the Stratford Table Tennis Club, go to the Stratford Scout Den Hall on the corner of Fenton and Portia Street. There is a small fee of $3 per night.