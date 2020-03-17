Stratford's TSB Pool Complex was packed with supporters for the Taranaki Masters Games swimming event.

Seven members of the Feilding Makino Masters Swimming team travelled three hours to compete in the event.

Team coach Sara Kennard Came last year as the event had low numbers.

"I had lots of fun so I thought to enter again this year and bring some members of the team with me."

She says she wishes more people would enter the event.

"It's a fun and friendly competition. People should give the swimming event a go. It's fun and a great way to keep fit."

She enjoys travelling to the games with her team.

"We are all like-minded people so it's really enjoyable going away."