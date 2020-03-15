A fire has broken out at Midhirst School this afternoon.

A building on the school property, located on Erin Street, Midhirst caught fire around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene and four fire trucks are in attendance working to extinguish the fire.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen from the main road, going through Midhirst.

Witness to the scene, Conway Childs says he could smell the smoke.

"I live two houses down from the school. I didn't realise it was this close to where I live."

A cordon is currently in place.