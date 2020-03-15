A series of glowing light structures were grabbing attention at WOMAD NZ this year.

Called Pou Rama, the structures are the major art installation for the 2020 music and dance festival and were grabbing the attention of many during the three-day event.

"I saw them as I was walking up the path and immediately felt drawn to them. I like the fact they reflect our bicultural community here in New Zealand."

Bess Tyler said reading about the structure helped her understand it better and she thought it was one of the better art installations she had seen at WOMAD over the years.

"They got this one right. I didn't like the golden tree that so many people seemed to love. It just seemed a bit over the top yet meaningless to me. This makes me stop and think, so for me, this one is far better."

The glowing light structures were designed by Storybox with Māori visual artist Desna Whaanga-Schollum and featuring music composed by Al Fraser.

Inspired by pouwhenua (traditional Māori land symbols of support) they represent the creative timeless wairua (inspiration) generated from te taiao (the environment).

Each of the posts individually cycled through a series of colour changes, to the fascination of those watching.

"I could watch them for ages. There's something quite soothing about it - it's good for the soul," said Bess.

On Saturday, some of the columns were temporarily defaced with stickers protesting major sponsor, drilling company OMV's involvement with the festival. The stickers were soon removed by staff at the event.

"It's pretty sad actually isn't it, that someone would want to do that? Protesting is something WOMAD visitors understand. Many of us are activists here, but we don't ruin art. That's not on."

Bess said she hoped those responsible were caught and banned from future events.

"That isn't what WOMAD is about. We are here to share in a community of understanding, not vandalism."