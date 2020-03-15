While the adults enjoyed music, dance, cooking workshops and more, many of the younger WOMAD festival-goers were enjoying arts and crafts in the Kidzone area.

Always popular with parents and children, this year the Kidzone offered a range of craft activities along with facepainting, storytelling and exploratory play, all free of charge.

Vienna Luca Willow, 21 months, was enjoying trying out some painting, tasting it as much as putting it on the paper.

It's the youngster's second WOMAD NZ, or third if you count the time her mum Autumn Falk came while pregnant.

"We always come. It's such a great atmosphere."

Autumn travelled from Tauranga for the event, and was taking time out from her stallholder duties - she runs a tea bar - and said the Kidzone was the perfect place for parents and children.

"I think this is her first artwork ever actually, she is enjoying it. The Kidzone is amazing, so much to see and do."

Billy Symons (8) was enjoying the chance to sit in the shade and watch a puppet show for a while.

"It's good to have somewhere to come which isn't all singers and music I don't know. My parents let my brother and I pick a couple of times to come here during the day, and do stuff rather than just sit on the grass while they listen to music."

Rebecca Schuller is an au pair who was watching her young charge Emilia (2) while Emilia's parents were exploring WOMAD.

"It's a nice safe place for Emilia to play here. I like the Re: Story area - it is very good with the wood and feathers and things for her to explore. It is like Steiner style, where it is not all plastic and you don't have to think. This makes her use her imagination which I think is very important for children."