Golf players took to the greens to try out their skills for the Taranaki Masters Games golf event.

The Taranaki Masters Games featured 20 different sports which ran from March 12-15.

One player travelled two hours to compete in the event.

Liz Davies from Feilding competed in the golf and swimming events. She says the games allow her to play in a fun environment for a reasonable price.

Liz heard about the games from a friend.

"I was at the Feilding swimming pools and my friend mentioned the games. I thought they sounded great."

She says she enjoys swimming and golf.

"I swim a lot so I'm competing in that event as well. I play golf for a hobby so I thought I would give this event a go."

Liz says one of the highlights of playing golf is the open space.

"Stratford's golf course is beautiful and well kept. I really like golf because it is an active sport."

Liz says she hasn't visited Stratford since she was a student.

"I used to work on a farm in Rawhitiroa. I haven't been here in a while so it's sort of like a road trip."

She says Stratford has a lovely atmosphere.

"The people here are really friendly."