Over 100 people put on their netball shoes and took to the Stratford TET netball courts on Saturday for the Taranaki Masters Games netball event.

The Taranaki Masters Games involves 20 sports, from netball, equestrian, pistol shooting and even the "sport" of wine appreciation.

The netball event was organised by the Rotary Satellite Club of Stratford.

Rotarian Karla Lawrence says all the profits from the event go to the Rotary Satellite Club and straight back to the Stratford community.

"We're locals supporting locals."

Karla, who has played netball since she was seven, says she loves the sport.

Competitors had to be 25 and older to compete in the sport.

"We had 110 people register which is a great number."

Chairperson of the Rotary Satellite Club, Liesl Davidson, says netball is an active sport which also allows you to meet other people.

The theme of the event was 'Old Skool'.

"We left this to the interpretation of the players. There were some great costumes."

Winner of the dress-up competition was Yodamasters, who dressed up as different Star Wars characters.

Liesl says the Taranaki Masters Games are a great asset to Stratford.

"They're a great way to meet new people and the games bring people to Stratford."

She thanked all the businesses who sponsored the event.

"Their support meant we were able to provide good prizes for the winners and spot prizes."

Liesl says she is also thankful for the umpires of the games.

One of the teams entered in the event were Masters of Havoc, which has entered the competition for the past three years.

Team member Gemma Alexander plays mid-court for the team.

She says the event is fun and social.

"It's really cool. You compete against people you wouldn't usually as the teams are all mixed."

She says while the number of people entered is great, she would love it if more people entered.

Gemma says the Taranaki Masters Games are beneficial.

"As a whole, the games give people who wouldn't normally play sports the chance to give it a go."

The winners of the mixed category was The Barn and the Winners of the women's category was Straight off the Couch.