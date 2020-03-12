Finnish folk musicians Tuuletar shared their 'fierce energy, fresh beatbox rhythms and other-worldly harmonies' with students at South Taranaki's Matapu School on Wednesday before taking the stage at WOMAD NZ this weekend.

Yesterday, students from Matapu School and St Patrick's School Kaponga were treated to special workshop sessions with the group who take a novel approach to traditional Finnish folk music.

Pioneering the genre of 'vocal folk hop', the singers won the prestigious Finnish EMMA award - the equivalent to a Grammy - for the best ethno album in 2017.

Todd Energy brought Tuuletar to the schools' children, WOMAD NZ Event Director and Programme Manager Emere Wano said.

Advertisement

"Todd Energy is a long-term partner of WOMAD and through its valuable support, WOMAD can extend its activities beyond the festival into local communities.

"In this special experience, the school's children will get up close with members of Tuuletar and participate in what will undoubtedly be vibrant, interactive workshops," Emere said.

Todd Energy's GM, People and Community, Jane Snowden, said its community programme was a fantastic opportunity for the children of north and south Taranaki.

"The Todd Energy WOMAD Community Programme has been going for many years now, and as a company we see huge value in providing local students the opportunity to work alongside international WOMAD artists in their own schools, experiencing their talents, creativity and culture first-hand."