Members of the Stratford Aero Club Sports Flyers took to the skies and flew over the summit of Mount Taranaki.

Media and Public Relations representative Nick Furmage says he decided to head out in the club plane because of the fantastic weather.

"I decided to head for the mountain and the summit as there was no wind and it was super

smooth flying. I never tire of getting over the mountain."

He says one of the club members was also heading for a fly.

"I suggested he come up to the summit for some photos. It usually takes around 10 to 15 minutes in the club plane to get over the summit. There were around 20 people on the summit who had got there by walking."