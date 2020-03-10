There were dogs of all sizes making a splash at Kaponga Pools.

On Taranaki Anniversary Day, March 9, the pools were open exclusively for dogs to have a swim. Over 50 dogs attended.

There were three pool sizes open for the dogs to accommodate all sizes and swimming abilities.

Manu, an eight-year-old Labrador enjoyed swimming at the pools.

Kaponga pool was chosen as it offers the best array of pool sizes and depths, with easy access for dogs.

Advertisement

A ramp made by pool staff was placed in the main pool so the dogs could get out easily.

Bella, an eight-year-old poodle spaniel cross, enjoyed playing fetch with her owner Graeme Hughes.

"This is Bella's first dog splash day and she is absolutely enjoying it," he says.

He says it is great to see dogs having fun.

"It is really cool _ Bella loves water so the event is great."