Racing at his home track for the first time since he won the New Zealand Championship at Huntly Speedway in early February, Thomas Korff showed just how good he is when he beat home nine other competitors to win the Saloon Heritage Shield at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night, one of three trophies in three classes up for grabs over the night's racing.

Starting from grid three in race one, Korff made an early pass on initial race leader Blake Hooper to then blitz the field on his way to victory. He then came home fifth in race two from grid eight before winning the last race form grid four.

Two wins and a fifth gave Thomas a points haul of 26, easily enough for overall victory and five points clear of his nearest rival Craig Korff who was second. Blake Hooper was one point behind C.Korff in third place.

John Young chases Adam Young in a run off for third place in the Taranaki Streetstock Champs at Stratford Speedway. Photo/ Matt Julian.

Eleven Streetstocks raced for their Taranaki champs and with Rotorua competitor and current New Zealand number two Chris Shingleton in the starting line-up it was going to be tough for the locals to keep the trophy in Taranaki.

Advertisement

They gave it a good go but Shingleton was just two quick, winning all three races to score maximum points and secure the Taranaki Champs for the second time in his racing career.

Paul Blinkhorne, who was the defending champion was second after recording two second placings and a third while John Young and Adam Young were tied on points for third place. A run off sorted the details out and John Young was third.

The Youth Ministock class were the third and final class to race for a trophy which was the Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws Taranaki Champs.

Cody Ogle (#13), seen here chasing his brother Regan, won the Taranaki Youth Ministock Champs on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian.

Cody Ogle, who has been improving throughout the season drove exceptionally well to win the champs. He placed second in race one from a grid eleven start, won race two from grid one and then made his way past the entire field to win race three from grid nineteen. Zen Dodunski was second and Corban Swan third.

Stockcars, Superstocks and Modifieds all also raced on the night with wins in the Stockcar class going the way of Shaun Hall, Mason Woods and Anthony Lewis. Supestock races were won by Paul Johnson, (two) and Phil Ogle while Modified races were won by Newton Gordge (two) and Carl Hinton.

Speedway takes a break this weekend and the next meeting will be on March 21st, featuring the Graham Harris Ltd, Taranaki Super Saloon Champs, Stockcar Heritage Shield and Olsen Streetstock Memorial.