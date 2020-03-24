Stratford Press editor Ilona Hanne takes a look at what was making the headlines in the Stratford Press 25 years ago, in March 1995.

Chris Turner was abseiling down the clock tower in 1995.

Ten-year-old Chris Turner of the Eltham Scout group abseiled his way down the Stratford clock tower in 1995.

Scout groups from around the district joined together for a founder's day service, during which various scouting awards were presented to individuals.

Afterwards, members of the local cubs, scouts and guides units tried their hand at some rope work, abseiling down the clock tower.

Advertisement

Some youngsters from Avon School enjoyed the new playground the school had installed in 1995.

Pictured clockwise from left are Tom Joseph, Michael Tamati, Jolene Erickson, Ashley Garlick, Cameron Best and Hayden Eruiti.

The Avon Primary youngsters were enjoying exploring the new playground equipment which the Stratford Press reports was linked to the old play tower, with trees giving shade.

The playground was designed to be suitable for all ages and a safety net was installed underneath thanks to parent support.

Nola Brown had the honour of placing the first plant in the new box.

Nola Brown, secretary of the Keep Eltham Beautiful Society planted the first plant in a new planter box in March 1995.

BNZ bank provided $600 towards the new planter box, the first of a number to be placed in the town.

The planter boxes were part of the Eltham Village project aimed at enhancing the town.

Looking on as Nola plants the plant are (from left) South Taranaki District Councillor Karen Christian, society deputy chairman Rex Hartley, chairman Alan Hawkes and BNZ relieving branch manager Carolyn Arnold.

Members of a bowling team pictured putting thought into their next move, at a bowling tournament in 1995.

The Avon Bowling Club in Stratford was the venue of the 7th National Firefighters Outdoor Classic Bowling Tournament in March, 1995.

It turned out to be a good day for those playing with a home advantage, with Taranaki teams taking home four of the five major trophies on offer.

Advertisement

The Stratford Press reports 16 teams of five played four games each day during the tournament.