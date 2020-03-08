Animal rights advocates are appalled by the "clear disregard for animal welfare" they say was shown at the Urenui Rodeo last month.

Anneka Carlson was one of nearly 30 protesters outside the event on the day, and says she was horrified to be shown a video showing a clear breach of the code of animal welfare during the event.

"In the video you can clearly see a steer being wrestled for 12 seconds longer than the allowed by the code."

The video was sent to the Ministry for Primary Industries for investigation.

Advertisement

In an emailed statement, an MPI spokesperson said the investigation found no offence had been committed.

"Our investigation has concluded that while there has been a breach of the code of welfare, there has been no offence committed under the Animal Welfare Act."

"Why have rules and a code of welfare if there is always a justification for a breach of it," Anneka says. "Just because the animal isn't dead or injured, they still committed an offense by breaching the code that is there to keep the animal safe."

Will Appelbe, SAFE spokesperson says breaches of the code should be treated seriously.

"We're disappointed by MPI's response. Their position suggests that so long as an animal isn't physically hurt, rodeo organisers are free to breach the code of welfare. What would MPI consider to be an offence, if not for a breach of the code of welfare?

"Our understanding, which is an opinion shared with other experts in animal law, is that without the code of welfare, rodeo events would be illegal in New Zealand under the Animal Welfare Act."

Jess Baker, secretary of the Urenui Rodeo event, acknowledged receiving questions on the incident from NZME but did not answer them by deadline.

In Steer Wrestling, or "bulldogging" as it is sometimes known, a rider on a horse chases a steer, then drops onto it and wrestles it to the ground.

Advertisement

The MPI code of welfare for rodeos states this must be completed in 30 seconds or less.

The video taken at the Urenui Rodeo clearly shows the wrestler takes 42 seconds to do it. During the time, the steer is shown being grabbed by its horns as the wrestler tries to twist its head and pull it down.

Urenui Rodeo

The crowd are heard cheering loudly as the wrestler pushed and pulls on the steer's head, pushing on its neck as he tries to push it to the ground.

The commentator compares the wrestling to "last time I tried to dance with a girl at the bar it was like this. She tried to get away and I just held on....".

Anneka says she finds the comments unacceptable.

"The remarks made by the commentator regarding the girl trying to get away, is condoning sexual assault is an appalling way to speak at a school fundraiser and a family-friendly event. This derogatory talk is totally unacceptable."

As the crowd continue cheering, 12 seconds after the 30 second rule was breached the commentator tells the wrestler to stop.

"Okay, over 30, let him go."

Anneka says she and her fellow activists find it appalling that New Zealand still allows rodeos to take place.

"Nothing in rodeo is standard practice on NZ farms."

"There is no reason to let an animal suffer in the name of sport. When you consider what is done to steers in rodeo events, there is no way you would agree to someone doing that to a family pet, so why is it okay here?"

You wouldn't, says Anneka, consider it okay to chase a puppy and then use a choking rope to force it to stop and throw it to the ground. Yet this is done to calves in calf roping and it is legal under the rodeo code of welfare.

The MPI Spokesperson said the animal involved in the breach at the Urenui Rodeo was uninjured.

"The animal concerned has been identified and assessed by an independent veterinarian who has confirmed that no injury was suffered by the animal. It demonstrated natural behaviours among herd mates both in the yards during assessment and post assessment when released into grazing with the rest of the herd."

Animal suffering isn't just when an injury happens, says Anneka.

She says animals at rodeo events are subjected to cruel practices designed to irritate and hurt them in order to maximise the entertainment of those watching.

"To make a steer buck, an irritating strap is placed on them. This is what makes them jump, while the crowd cheer on as someone tries to ride them."

She says it is "crazy" the MPI code of welfare allows for events like the Urenui Rodeo to take place.

"It makes no sense, in this day and age, for us to still allow the mistreatment of animals in the name of entertainment."

Lyal Cocks, president of the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association, said in an emailed response that they would work to improve the way contestants are made aware time has expired by using an appropriate sound system in the future.

He said there were 26 rodeo events across New Zealand this season and none had experienced any breaches of animal welfare rules.

Anneka says the breach which occurred at Urenui's event shows it can and does happen. Two bulls have died already this year.

"If they can breach it once, they can breach it twice."