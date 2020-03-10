Coto and Pip are undeniably cute, but there are too many kittens like them needing homes, says Karma Andrews, a trustee of the Stratford Companion Animal Assistance Trust.

Karma says Coto and Pip are part of a group of five sisters, who are all looking for their forever homes in the next few weeks.

"All five of them have strong personalities, making them each a perfect companion."

Since 2012 the trust has run a cat desexing programme in the Stratford District, offering eligible cat owners access to a substantial discount on the cost of having their pet cat desexed.

"This has only been possible through ongoing fundraising and donations," she says.

The Scratching Post has successfully rehomed hundreds of kittens throughout the year and will continue to do so.

"However it's important cat owners try to do their bit as well. Desexing your cat is the best way to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens. In a year an unfixed cat can have 15 kittens."

The discounted cat desexing scheme is available to cats belonging to people living in the Stratford and South Taranaki district.

Owners also need to have either a community service card or a gold card to qualify.

The scheme reduces the cost substantially, making it $65 for a female cat to be desexed or $45 for a male cat.

Karma says to be eligible, cats must be 6 months or older and be people friendly, so they are able to be handled by the vet.

People wanting to apply for the scheme, or to find out more can contact the team at The Scratching Post.

Kittens available for adoption are in residence at The Scratching Post, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.

■ The Scratching Post: 127 Broadway. Phone: 027 292 6167.