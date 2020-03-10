Whether you're going for a stroll, or wanting to admire nature, there is always a good reason to visit Stratford's parks and open spaces.

After a successful year, Parks Week has returned to Stratford to encourage people to get out exploring and enjoying their local parks and green spaces.

Parks Week is held throughout New Zealand.

Director of community services Kate Whareaitu says the purpose of this year's Parks Week is focusing on how spending time in the parks and open spaces positively influences well being.

"Parks Week is an opportunity to celebrate the great outdoor facilities we have in the Stratford district.

"We want our community to be active in our parks, and to enjoy our open spaces together."

This year the Stratford District Council will be promoting the district's parks and open spaces via social media.

The council will share a range of information including tips, fun facts and activities already present in the community to the Stratford District Council Facebook page throughout the week.

"If you follow our SDC Facebook page you'll see a range of information on our parks and open spaces throughout the week, including the opportunity to share your #ParksWeekSDC photos to go in the draw to win a prize.

"Over the week we're encouraging the community to get outside and enjoy what the district has to offer. It's good for your physical and mental wellbeing and they're free for all to enjoy."

■ Stratford Parks Week runs until March 15.