Last week, Stratford High School named the students who received NCEA certificate endorsements for 2020.

Students from Year 11-13 can receive the endorsements, given to students who have consistently achieved their credits at a higher level.

To gain NCEA with Merit, a student needs to gain a total of 50 or more credits at merit or excellence level. To gain NCEA with Excellence a student needs to gain a total of 50 or more credits at excellence level.

Students who received Level one merit endorsements were: Elaida Alluad, Emma Baldock, Lydia Barber, Adam Belk, Toni Cameron, Maddison Dravitzki, Michaela Dyer, Luke Heine, Jazmine Huston, Caleb Jackson, Nancy Kirk, Ellie Kowalewski, Cole Mischefski, Loegan Peita, Nicole Pitcher, Holly Ratu, Ashlee Reid, Dilan Robertson, Alyssa Simkin, Brendon Simons, Grace Topless, Kim Urbano and Alex Vincent.

Harmony Hanover and Ella Hussey gained Level 1 excellence endorsements.

Students who gained a level 2 merit endorsement were: Emily Armistead, Henry Armond, Gerome Brotherson, Simon Clegg, Julia Howatson, Blake Howells, Thomas Olmo, Hannah Patterson, Dannielle Reid, Shayla Renshaw and Keren Whareaitu.

Samantha Perett was the only student to receive an excellence endorsement for level 2.

Students who gained merit at level 3 were: Hollie Bruce, Bradley Cave, Aengus Gordon, Feargus Gordon, Ashleigh Stanners and Cassie Stove.

Maria Kowalewski was the only student to gain an excellence endorsement at level 3.