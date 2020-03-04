One person has been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Midhirst.

Emergency services attended the scene on Mountain Road, Midhirst on State Highway 3 at 5.50am this morning.

Senior Constable Doug Peach confirmed a small car crashed into a ditch. One person got out of the car and was struck by another vehicle.

A St John spokesperson says one ambulance attended the scene and transported the person to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.