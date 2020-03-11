A youth programme called #BeFitKids is helping children become healthier, both mentally and physically.

The programme is aimed at South Taranaki Children aged between 11 and 17.

Chairman of registered charity Tautoko Rangatahi Trust Nicky Hughes says BeFitKids was originally established by 3B Fitness Club in Hāwera.

"The youth attending the programme gained so much. Their all-round physical and mental health increased dramatically."

"By the end of the term, the children found their sense of purpose, they found discipline, their nutrition improved, and both their mental and physical fitness had improved drastically."

However, due to financial strain, some families were unable to commit to the programme.

Nicky says the Trust was formed in June 2017, to assist the children in BeFitKids and eliminate the financial strain.

"With the funding of generous sponsors the costs for the programme are covered so there is no cost to the families."

The trust deals with the funding side and 3B provides the trainers for the programme.

"Sometimes there are hard work-outs which we call chippers which the children chip away at. They are taught to break things down into small steps and work on them until they complete the whole task.

"We also want the children to take ownership of their own actions and set goals for their future."

She says one of the important lessons is for children to understand they are in charge of their future.

"No matter their background, we want the children to know their future is in their hands."

Nicky says it is important children are offered the opportunity to complete a programme like BeFitKids.

"If we can occupy the children and instil life values I think that's a big accomplishment."

She says the Trust is thankful to all the sponsors and the community for continued support.

"We wouldn't be able to do this without their help. We are thankful to everyone who has got behind the programme."