Disco party fun will raise money to help South Taranaki children stay fit.

Charity Tautoko Rangatahi Trust is holding a disco party fundraiser.

All the proceeds will go towards their #BeFitKids programme, which works with South Taranaki youth to help them become both mentally and physically healthy.

The #BeFitKids programme was originally established by the 3B Fitness Club in Hāwera.

Chairperson Nicky Hughes says DJ Brendon Broughton (DJBB) is donating his skills and equipment for the disco.

"Brendon is also one of the coaches and members of 3B fitness. He is well and truly invested in the cause."

The night will be split into two age groups to accommodate for five-10 year olds and 11-17-olds.

"It allows the activities to be more age appropriate. It also makes the disco more fun for the children as they're surrounded to peers close to their age."

She says as well as providing a social event, the disco will provide exercise.

"The kids will be staying active by dancing."

Presale tickets are being sold at Caffeinate in Hāwera.

"It is $5 for a presale ticket and door sales are $6. The children are given a wrist-band with their ticket which they have to wear on the night. The tickets can be redeemed for one free food or drink item."

Nicky says cordons will be in place to ensure the safety of the children.

"They will not be able to leave the venue without a parent or caregiver physically present to collect their child."

She says the Trust is thankful to the South Taranaki RSA, for providing the use of the hall, free of charge.

There will be food and drink available for purchase, as well as LED light items and glow sticks.

The party for the five to 10 year olds takes place at 5pm-6.30pm and the party for 11-17 year olds is 7pm-8pm.

■ DJBB Dance Party Fundraiser: March 13, South Taranaki RSA Hall, Hāwera.