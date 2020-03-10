A 90-minute production by the Hāwera Repertory Society will showcase manners without manners.

God of Carnage written by Yasmina Reza is a fast-paced comedic satire.

The play has won a Tony and a Laurence Olivier award. It has since been made into a film starring Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, and John C. Reilly.

Two 11-year-old boys, a stick and some broken teeth are the catalyst for God of Carnage, a darkly funny play in which the façade of civility is rudely shattered.

Hāwera Repertory is staging this tale of two families, Veronique and Michel Vallon and Annette and Alain Reille, who meet to discuss the bad behaviour of their sons.

Conflict and human nature are the predominant themes of the play, giving the audience an opportunity to witness the verbal battles of the four adults and their complex personalities.

The play is set in the Vallon's home in Paris, running for 90 minutes with no breaks or scene changes.

The meeting begins amicably over coffee with the parents intending to resolve the situation as grownups.

However, the mild unease and discomfort soon degenerates into a deluge of accusations, recriminations, jealousy and rage.

The audience will watch the characters reveal their dark sides, despite their diplomatic intentions and see them act like rude, petulant children.

Veronique Vallon (played by Helen Snook) believes they can all come to an agreement about how Ferdinand can make amends for his attack but she is overly judgemental and wants Ferdinand's parents to feel shame and instil this into their son.

Veronique cares deeply about the kind of adults that children will become but becomes insufferable when she isn't listened to in her efforts to turn the incident into something positive.

At first her husband Michel (Ant Jones) seems eager to create harmony but soon reveals himself as uncouth.

Annette Reille (Donnella Weir) is constantly on the brink of a panic attack and feels abandoned by her husband Alain (Ron Scott) who is glued to his cell phone throughout the play.

Alain is openly rude as he interrupts the meeting to take phone calls about the dodgy pharmaceutical company he represents. He claims that his son is a savage and doesn't see any point in trying to change him.

This funny play about something as simple as a squabble over a playground incident becomes an all-out, fur-flying, hilarious brawl which amuses and shocks. Language and content may offend some people.

■ God of Carnage performed at Repertory House, Collins Street, Hāwera: Friday March 20, Saturday March 21 and from Tuesday March 24- 28. Tickets are available from the Hāwera iSite or ticketrocket.co.nz