A car seat check point was set up last month to ensure the safety of children in cars.

Members of the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust, Stratford Police and car seat technicians checked a number of cars.

Chairman of the Trust, Danny Bates, says a number of cars were issued with a car seat at the checkpoint.

"There were car seats readily available at the check-point. A number of issues were identified at the checkpoint and the families who required a car seat were issued one to protect the children."

Advertisement

The checkpoint was part of the Trust's Safe Kids in Cars project. The project receives funding from the Lottery Grant Board.

"We are very thankful for the support," Danny says.

He says the checkpoint allows the Trust to be proactive with the police.

"Last year we completed two police stops specifically to check car seats, making sure they were legal and fitted correctly. From those checks we found a big need to provide our SAFE Kids in Cars cash-back scheme and to issue free car seats at last month's check."

Through the scheme, residents of Central Taranaki can apply for a $100 cash back after purchasing a new car seat. To receive the money, the car seat needs to be fitted by a technician to ensure it is properly fitted.

"Our motto is making central Taranaki a safe place to live, work and play which extends to the younger generation as well as the older generation."

Under New Zealand law, all children under seven must be in an approved car seat suitable to their age and size.

Senior constable Jono Erwood says children need to be in the correct sized car seat to ensure their safety.