Kaponga Primary School held a triathlon for the first time in three years last month.

Principal Shane Downs says he is proud of the pupils efforts.

"Despite the stifling hot day, all students gave it their everything and can be proud of their efforts."

The school also held a Duathlon, where the students ran and swam. The events were held at the Kaponga Town Pool.

Advertisement

The students cycled through a local nearby paddock and around Kaponga streets.

"We were lucky to have the support of parents to marshall for us around the course and we also had the services of Constable Nicky Howells who came out to patrol one of the main corners for us."

Shane says it was great to have the event back at the school.

"We are rejuvenating the school houses and this was the first event where points were up for grabs."