There were Sea-Doos flying through the water at Lake Ratapiko at the Can-Am Sea-Doo Family Day on Friday February 28. Sea-Doo is a brand of personal water craft and boats.

Gavin Dey, owner and manager of Taranaki Motorcycles in Stratford, says the event had a great turn-out.

"It was fantastic to see family and friends of all ages enjoy themselves on and off the water. Sea-Doo PWCs really are a great way for the whole family to spend quality time together."

He says he enjoyed listening to stories by the attendees.

Advertisement

"It was great to hear what our riders are up to, where they are heading and of course the many fishing success stories."

■ For information on future Can-Am Taranaki events, visit the Can-Am Taranaki Facebook page.