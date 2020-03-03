For over 25 years, people in Taranaki from a range of cultures and ethnicities have come together to celebrate their differences and their commonalities at the Taranaki Multi-Ethnic extravaganza.

This year, the event is on Saturday, March 7 and will bring plenty of value for money for the gold coin entry, says extravaganza coordinator, Maha Al-Fayyad.

Maha says the vision for the event this year is to give people a feeling of a one-day WOMAD, with food, entertainment and a street parade.

It is important to the organisers the event be affordable to all, says Maha, and so entry is just a gold coin.

Maha says thanks to a skilled and enthusiastic organising committee this year's event has several new features.

"We have a massive TV screen in the food stalls area so people won't miss the show while they are buying food, and we have a family area with beanbags in a marquee so families can relax and enjoy the festival together."

With more than 30 food stalls already lined up and a wide range of cultural groups putting on performances during the event, Maha says she is confident everyone will find something to entertain them on the day.

With an emphasis on unity, it is no surprise the organisers have worked alongside the organisers of a second event on the day, the Koru Project Family Festival, to ensure the two events can co-exist rather than compete.

Maha says she has worked with Luke Millard, the organiser of the Koru Project, to identify ways they can support each other.

"We are both very keen to make both events successful. We believe the events are both good for the community."

During the extravaganza, the MCs will remind the crowd of the Koru Project event from 3pm at Hautoki Plaza in New Plymouth.

"We have also invited the main singers from the Koru Project event, Rizki and the Vacancy, to perform on our stage as a taster to encourage people to go along to see them perform for longer at the Koru Project later on."

The extravaganza organisers are working closely with New Plymouth District Council to achieve a Zero Waste policy, to ensure the event is sustainable.

While celebrating all cultures on the day, Maha says it is important to the organisers they reflected the importance of Māori as the host culture of all other cultures in New Zealand today. The performance schedule begins with a karakia at the start she says.

The event has something for everyone, says Maha, and she believes it is important to celebrate the diversity of the region today.

"I believe different cultures can be seen as separate groups of people at times, which can create a gap or feeling of isolation leading to discrimination or even violence. Bringing people together to celebrate themselves in a positive atmosphere can help people to see themselves as all being one unit under the umbrella of New Zealand."

The day begins with a street parade starting at New Plymouth's clock tower at 10.30am. The event then moves to the new Plymouth racecourse from 11am to 4pm. Following a karakia and singing of the national anthem there will be a range of performances running until 4pm. The event is MCd by NZME's Bryan Vickery along with Margaret Arthur and Brian Clark.