A rainbow of colourful runners and walkers created a riot of colour on Saturday, at the Stratford District Youth Council Colour in the Park.

A total of 197 people came along to run or walk along the course, getting covered in brightly coloured powder along the way.

Volunteers from Tūtaki Youth Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tui Ora, Zeal, Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust, No 48 Squadron Air Training Corps and Youth Works helped staff the colour stations placed along the route.

Co-chairs of the Stratford District Youth Council, Connor Giblin and Harmony Hanover, are both pleased with the success of the event.

"This year's Colour in the Park was by far the best yet, with more colour and fun than any years previous. The participants looked absolutely incredible as they crossed the finish line in their vibrant clothing with a huge smile across their face," says Harmony.

She says she is already encouraging people to think about participating in next year's Colour in the Park.

"It will be even bigger and brighter next year."

Connor says the event was great fun to be part of, and they are pleased with the turnout on the day.

"We hope people had fun, and hope to see you all at our next Youth Council events we will have."

As well as thanking the volunteers and participants on the day, Connor and Harmony say they are also grateful to the event sponsors, Westend Hire Centre and TSB Community Trust.