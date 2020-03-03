Taranaki Hockey club umpires will be easier to spot with their new uniforms.

Taranaki Hockey Federation executive officer Denise Hill says in the past the umpires have worn the generic fluorescent green umpire shirts.

"We are delighted to partner with Dairymaster who are supporting our club umpires by supplying them with new, striking shirts and jackets."

Taranaki Hockey has 20 volunteer umpires who regularly umpire the club games in New Plymouth and Stratford.

"Dairymaster's sponsorship has allowed us to produce an individualised design for Taranaki."

She says the umpires were excited when the new garments arrived and they wore them with pride at the recent Lightning 5s tournament in Stratford.