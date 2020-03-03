The Manuaehu- Stratford Sheep Dog Trial Club ran their 95th sheep trial last month.

Trialists travelled from across the country to compete in the two-day event, judged by Laurie Horsfall and Bob Bruce from Hawke's Bay and Allen Irwin and Jake Roche from Gisborne.

Taranaki Centre and Manuaehu- Stratford club president Loyd Bishop says it was great to see an increase in local entries.

"It was awesome to see young shepherds running their dogs and open competitors running new dogs and getting placed.

Advertisement

Taranaki Centre trialists secured nine of the open places in the competition and three of the four intermediate dog placings, picking up valuable points towards national qualification.

Taranaki Centre trialists:

Long Head:

First: Dan Murphy and Flight: 98.5

Loyd Bishop and Tia 96.5

Short Head and Yards:

Second: Ken Lobb and Kristofferson: 95.5

Fourth: Loyd Bishop and Tia: 94.5

Zig Zag Hunt:

Third: Rachel Law and Boom: 95.25

Straight Hunt:

Second: Leighton Bellinger and Swag:95.75

Third: Mark Duffy with Shield 95.5

Fifth: Sam Bishop and Cody: 95



Full results:

Long head judged by Laurie Horsfall: 1st Dan Murphy and Flight 98.5, 2nd Loyd Bishop and Tia 96.5, 3rd Bob Bruce and Susan 95, 4th Chris Journeaux and Frost 94.75, 5th Allen Irwin and Dot 94.5. First intermediate Loyd Bishop and Tia 96.5.

Short head and yard judged by Bob Bruce:1st Graham Wellington and Murphy 96.5, 2nd Ken Lobb and Kristofferson 95.5, 3rd Graham Wellington and J Lo 95, 4th Loyd Bishop and Tia 94.5, 5th Chris Journeaux and Frost 93.5. First intermediate Loyd Bishop and Tia 94.5.

Zig-zag hunt judged by Allen Irwin:1st Gavin Drake and Swag 96, 2nd Jamie Shrubsall and Stag 95.5, 3rd Rachel Law and Boom 95.25, 4th W. Marshall and Rachel 95, 5th H. Mackay and Millie 94.5. First intermediate Gavin Drake and Swag 96.

Straight hunt judged by Jake Roche:1st Chris Journeaux and Gus 96, 2nd Leighton Bellringer and Swag 95.75, 3rd Mark Duffy and Shield 95.5, 4th Gavin Drake and Swag 95.25, 5th Sam Bishop and Cody 95. First intermediate Leighton Bellringer and Swag 95.75.