Registration day for young aspiring footballers is approaching.

Stratford football club is holding a registration day later this month for players aged four to 18.

Stratford AFC secretary Zac Dodunski says he is excited for the upcoming season.

"We have a few exciting plans particularly in the junior sector with new kits on the agenda."

He says there will be a big focus on coaching with the mini football teams.

"We want to make sure that key football learnings are delivered to our future stars."

The Stratford AFC Junior and Youth Registration Day is on Sunday March 15 at Swansea Park, Stratford at 4pm.

The day is for Hub Football (four to eight years old), mini football (nine to 12) and youth football (13-18).

Zac says the club is after particularly after under 18 squad players.

"We are wanting more players to help defend the under 18 League and Cup they won last year."

Registrations are also open online via MyComet at mycomet-oceania.analyticom.de/en/login

■ For more information contact Stratford AFC on Facebook or Zac at zdodunski@hotmail.com