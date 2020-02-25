Visiting drivers won all but one of the trophies on offer at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night.

Close to 50 Youth Ministock competitors raced for the Repco Youth Ministock Spectacular.

After topping his qualifying group with a win and third place, Palmerston North racer Cody Hodge went on to win the event after recording a win and sixth place in the two heats of the finals, beating his nearest rival, Terence Dorell of Rotorua by two points.

Liam Whelan was the first Stratford competitor home, in third place. The Carac second tier challenge was won by Braith Kalin from Toby Dymond, both Stratford competitors, while Conor Linklater from Palmerston North was third.

Ten Midget competitors raced for the JD Hickman Taranaki Champs and it was Tauranga racer Ricky McGough that proved to be the fastest on the night.

He placed third in race one, fourth in race two and won race three to win the champs by two points from Wanganui racer Ben Huijs.

After a disastrous first race where he broke a rear rim, local favourite Duane Hickman recovered to win race two and place second in race three to come home third overall.

A field of 24 Superstocks contested the John and Gary Adamson Superstock Memorials. Palmerston North and current NZ-ranked number two driver Adam Joblin won the first race, placed fourth in the second race and seventh in the third to take the podium for the John Adamson Memorial.

Gisborne-contracted competitor Ethan Rees as second while Hamish Booker was the first of the locals home in third place. Carl Shearer (Stratford) was awarded the Gary Adamson Memorial for being the best stirrer on the night.

The biggest field of Streetstocks to date this season graced the track for their three races and included visiting drivers from Rotorua, Wanganui and Auckland.

Rotorua driver and current New Zealand number two Chris Shingleton dominated the racing and won all three races while Paul Blinkhorne and Adam Young represented the home town drivers well with a second place each.

Stockcar rounded out the race programme with wins going to Mark Johnston from Wanganui and William Hughes (two).

The next meeting at Stratford Speedway is this coming weekend and will feature the Colonel Malones/Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Teams Championship with qualifying taking place on Friday night while Saturday night will feature the finals along with the FieldTorque Taranaki Modified Champs. Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 7pm.