Stratford mayor Neil Volzke hasn't held back in making his opinion known about the future of Stratford Racecourse.

In his submission on the Racing Industry Bill, Neil said the proposed legislation was effectively legalising theft.

"The use of cosy phrases like property transfer and industry capital do nothing to disguise the fact that the collective intent of Clauses 24 to 27 is tantamount to land confiscation and theft."

Neil made his submission earlier this month to Parliament's Infrastructure and Transport Select Committee which will now prepare a report on the bill for the House, including potentially recommending changes to the bill based on submissions received.

Clause 25, which allows for an order to be made to force the sale of the land, came in for particular criticism from Neil, who described it as being "particularly repugnant".

"It makes a mockery of good faith negotiation and natural justice.....where an agreement is not reached, a Ministerial intervention can force a sale. This situation is not conducive to a positive outcome for a property owning racing club and the negotiation in reality becomes a farce. It gives too much power to the Minister of the day."

Neil says if the government was to use the legislation to forcefully take the freehold land, owned by the community, to fund facilities outside of the community, it would be indefensible. He says he can find no legal precedent for the action and describes it as being a "slippery slope".

"Legislation enabling the forced sale of the land and the diversion of the funds to the code's parent body is enabling nothing less than theft from the club, the community and the volunteers who have contributed to its development over the years."

Neil says he does not disagree with the aggregation of racetracks for the purpose of racing, but objects to local facilities such as Te Kapua Park (the Stratford racetrack) being sold to fund facilities elsewhere in New Zealand.

He says horse training has had a long history in Stratford, with Te Kapua Park having existed, originally under the name Bushford Park, for more than 125 years.

The loss of the racetrack would have a far reaching impact on the community he says, far beyond the seven trainers and 60 horses currently using the track.

"It provides income and employment as well as economic spin-offs through associated services, suppliers, vets and so on. It all forms part of the critical mass it takes for rural towns like Stratford to retain services and employment."

It is counterintuitive, he says for the government to actively terminate this at a time when the government is also focused on growing economic development in the regions.

Te Kapua Park isn't just used for racing he points out. Community groups and local schools use the facility regularly, and its loss will be felt by many in the community.

Dr Murray Blue, a member of the Stratford Racing Club committee and equine veterinarian also made a submission.

Choosing to speak to his submission in Wellington, Dr Blue says he took aim at the disgraceful actions of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, NZTR, in what he terms the 'long-running saga".

Dr Blue says the fight to protect local racecourses is nothing new.

"This is an on-going political battle, entwined with the murky machinations of party politics. For me it has been a 20 years crusade to protect the small communities properties, especially in Stratford which always seems to be in the front line."

He says he feels his submission was received well.

"It was obvious that the members had read my submission and that it had their attention."

The Select Committee is still hearing submissions, and is sitting today in Auckland.