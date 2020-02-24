The Stratford Business Association Americarna window display competition was judged on Thursday last week.

Thirteen businesses entered the competition this year, and were judged on their window display's connection to the Americarna theme.

The judges had a tough choice, with all entries showing plenty of effort and creativity, says Kelley van Pelt of the Stratford Business Association.

"It was a very hard choice as many of the window displays around Stratford scored high in these areas."

Donald Trump featured in the Magnum Sports window.

Magnum Sports was awarded first place, for a window display judges described as being very creative, she says.

"Magnum Sports was definitely the most original window display. There were no others like it, it was very creative and a lot of effort had gone into creating the window display."

Some of the detail of the Paper Plus window display.

Second place went to Paper Plus for a window display which displayed a fantastic range of American memorabilia.

The King Theatre Bookshop received third place, and had a creative mix of hand-made decorations and American memorabilia.

All place getters have won a Stratford Business Association morning tea shout and advertising vouchers donated by NZME.