It could be said Americarna went to the dogs on Friday.

Some of the canine car passengers were certainly getting lots of attention from the crowds who had come to admire the American cars in Stratford on Friday morning.

One popular doggy duo were Bella and Baxter who had come, with owners Carol Richard and John Skevington, from Tauranga for the event.

Carol says the dogs are "pretty good passengers" on the drive, although Baxter hadn't been a fan of all the noise from some of the car horns at times.

The cute canines were happy to walk though Stratford, taking a break from riding in their 67 Buick Skylark.