Pamela and Brian Darth of Brian Darth Funeral Services answer questions on funerals in this monthly column. Send questions, care of the Stratford Press. Questions will be answered in this column only. Private correspondence will not be entered into. This month, Pamela answers a question on viewing.

Q: I would like my loved one to stay in your funeral home but I would like to see them. How does this work and is it possible for anyone to also view them?

A: Our viewing room is open 24/7 allowing families to view their loved ones at whatever time the family request.

Accommodating family requests for viewing times is an integral part of our service and because the team at Brian Darth Funeral Services are the only funeral directors to live locally here in Stratford, all requests are very readily supported and accommodated even if this means a 2am visit.

We will always be at the funeral home to greet family members because we appreciate the passing of a loved one can be a very difficult time and experience.

With that in mind, family members have said that having one of us there with them, even if we are in the room next door, has been very comforting and supportive.

At times, some visitors while viewing read a book, listen to music, quietly chat away, or choose to just sit silently taking comfort in the fact they are still in the physical presence with their loved one. This can be a very emotional and healing experience.

When the family choose to leave their loved one in the care of Brian Darth Funeral Services, we encourage them to participate in viewings, either together, or separately, taking the opportunity to say their private farewell. Children are also encouraged and welcome as this can help in their understanding of what is happening at this time.

It is during the funeral arrangement process, when we meet with the family members, that we discuss the viewing arrangements, such as, do the family wish to have open viewings for their loved one, or, do they wish to keep all viewings private. If private viewings are the family's wish we will explain this to others requesting a viewing.

However, if it is the family's wish to warmly welcome others to arrange viewings, we also make available to them the same 24-hour viewing time option.

If you have any questions that you would like Brian or Pamela to answer, please feel free to send your questions to us via the Stratford Press.