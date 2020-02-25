Between them, they have given 140 years of service to their community.

Five members of the Stratford Lions were acknowledged at a recent meeting of the group for their impressive long service records.

While all five have given many years of service, special mention was made of Jack Jeffares, who has given 55 years of service to the club.

As well as having been a charter member of the group, he has served as president twice, in 1969 and in 1995. Jack also chaired the committee that fundraised for the transition of the Marire Hospital into the Marire Rest Home.

Jack and his wife Betty hosted numerous social events for the Stratford Lions at their home over the years. Jack was also a dedicated and enthusiastic organiser of the Stratford Lions Christmas Stocking raffle over the years.

Also acknowledged were Delia Smith (25 years), Peter Death (20 years), Judy Pryce (20 years) and Reg Lewis (20 years).