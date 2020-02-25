Over 600 people enjoyed this year's Taranaki Country Music Festival.

The festival was held 14th-16th February at the North Taranaki Sports and Recreation Centre.

Three weeks out and after months of planning, promoting and advertising, New Plymouth District Council told the TCMF team the Waitara War Memorial Hall wouldn't be ready with earthquake renovations.

They were able to book the North Taranaki Sports and Recreation Centre - The Hub - at short notice. NPDC helped with extra security.

The new venue is larger and on Saturday the crowd grew to 600 with 75 campervans filling the near by fields.

This compares to 500 maximum possible in the past and last year 55 campervans arrived and parked up.

Large crowds attended the three day festival.

There were food trucks selling ice creams, kebabs, gourmet toasted sandwiches and coffee. Artists set up tables to sell their CDs.

A total of 40 invited artists attended coming from Rotorua, Matamata, Little Waihi, Tauranga, Auckland, Hamilton, Te Aroha, Napier, Tokoroa, Levin, Palmerston North, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, also locals from Waitara, New Plymouth, Stratford, Eltham and Urenui.

Chris Powley from The Voice, based in Auckland, was the headliner on Saturday night.

He included songs, jokes and invited crowd participation. The standing ovation said it all.

Rae Carton from Napier MCing at the event.

Because Friday fell on Valentine's day sponsor Eastern Taranaki Experience donated over $200 in prizes and throughout the day random hearts, balloons and teddies were given out along with CDs that some artists donated.

The Taranaki Country Music Festival team thanked sponsors and attendees.

Next year the dates are 19-21 February, the same venue is already booked, and many artists have already put their names forward.

■ For more information, like the Taranaki Country Music Festival Facebook page.