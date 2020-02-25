Dressed in their matching jackets, Carmel Graham and her crew were getting as much attention as their car in Stratford on Friday.

Carmel and her passengers - Donna Hitchcock, Robyn Smaller, Stephanie Pool and Collie Hancock - were enjoying the atmosphere in Stratford after the drive from New Plymouth that morning.

Carmel, Donna, Robyn and Stephanie were wearing matching jackets for the occasion.

Carmel's car is a 65 Chevy Corvair called Roxanne.

She says the name was inspired by the song of the same name.