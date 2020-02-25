There were plenty of cookies, muffins and cakes at the Pembroke School bake sale.

Chase Nordstron (10), Blaze Kieft (11) and Charlie Campbell (11) were selling baking at this year's Americarna in Stratford.

The money raised from the sale is going towards the Year 7 and 8 camp in Wellington later in the year.

Chase says he enjoyed being able to help his school and look at the cars at Americarna.

"It's really cool that we can see the different types of cars."

The bake sale was a whole school effort, Charlie says.

"Each student made some baking that we could sell in the sale."

Blaze said he enjoys seeing the V8 Mustangs the best.

"I like fast cars."