Two sons of New Plymouth will be returning to their home town to entertain the locals during the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Band tour.

Trumpeter Leading Aircraftman Michael Taylor and percussionist Corporal James Fuller are looking forward to performing for their friends and family during the tour later this month, which includes Carterton and Whanganui.

Leading Aircraftman Taylor played with the band during the 100th commemoration of the liberation of Le Quesnoy in France in 2018 and more recently at the Nanchang International Tattoo in China.

"I'm really looking forward to showing off the breadth of what we do musically on tour," he says.

Advertisement

"I spent nine years studying and performing in New York City and returned three years ago. Since then I have been back to New Plymouth to perform with other groups, but not the RNZAF Band, so I am excited to perform for local family and friends there."

For percussionist Corporal James Fuller, nearest the camera, performing in front of his parents and grandparents in New Plymouth will be a highlight.

Corporal Fuller, who plays in the band's drumline, has an historical connection to military bands.

"My great grandfather Rowan Bell McKenzie was a drummer in the Waipu Military Band, so there's a very specific military and musical connection there."

The rare opportunity of performing in front of his parents and grandparents was going to be his tour highlight, he said.

Director of Music Flight Lieutenant David Gallaher, who is on his second tour with the band, says concertgoers will be treated to a variety of music, from Drax Project to Dizzy Gillespie, Puccini and John Williams.

"There will be solos from Flight Sergeant Murray Mansfield, special guest Bryony Williams, and the band's drumline will be sure to impress.".

"I'm looking forward to performing and showcasing the colossal talent we have in the band."

Air Force on Tour, by the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band: TSB Theatre, New Plymouth, Saturday, February 29 at 7pm. Tickets from Eventfinda.