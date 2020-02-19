The results for the Inglewood Community Board by-election have been announced.

The by-election was called after the Inglewood Community Board did not have enough nominees for the October election last year.

Phil Hird, (925 votes) and Jono Burrows (505 votes), are the newly elected members.

There were 39 informal votes and 1 blank vote, and 1763 or 29 per cent of the 6042 electors had voted by the close of voting.

Final results are:

Phil Hird: 925

Jono Burrows: 505

Mary Amor-Barnard: 393

Robert Brown: 318

Nathan Ferry: 107

Sonja Barrett: 75