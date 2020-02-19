The results for the Inglewood Community Board by-election have been announced.
The by-election was called after the Inglewood Community Board did not have enough nominees for the October election last year.
Phil Hird, (925 votes) and Jono Burrows (505 votes), are the newly elected members.
There were 39 informal votes and 1 blank vote, and 1763 or 29 per cent of the 6042 electors had voted by the close of voting.
Final results are:
Phil Hird: 925
Jono Burrows: 505
Mary Amor-Barnard: 393
Robert Brown: 318
Nathan Ferry: 107
Sonja Barrett: 75