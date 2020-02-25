Every dog has its day – and on Monday March 9 (Taranaki Anniversary Day), the Kaponga community swimming pool will be open exclusively for dogs for the fourth annual South Taranaki Dog Splash Day.

This is a free event so come along and watch your dog enjoy a cooling dip at the pools.

The entire Kaponga complex (three pools) will be open so all sizes of dogs and swimming abilities will be catered for - from those that just like to dip their paws in shallow waters to the deep-sea doggie paddler.

Owners are welcome to swim with their dogs. Dogs must be social with other dogs and wearing their current council registration tag.

This will be the last day the pool will be open before it is drained and cleaned for the season.

Kaponga pool was chosen as it offers the best array of pool sizes and depths, with easy access for dogs. A ramp made by pool staff will be placed in the main pool so that dogs can get out easily.

Chief organiser of the event Susan McMillan says the day is always well attended.

"We have upwards of 50 dogs attend each year."

She says the event is beneficial to dogs.

"It's great exercise and socialisation. Come along and have some fun."

As it is a social event where there will be many dogs, each dog needs to be under control and friendly.

For human swimming, the rural pools at Eltham, Rawhitiroa, Pātea, Manaia and Waverley will be open free for their final day of the season

Don't get in the doghouse. Bring your pooch to the Kaponga Pool, Grace Avenue, Kaponga, on Monday 9 March between noon and 6pm.

All sizes and breeds are welcome.

■ For more information, please contact 0800 111 323 and speak to South Taranaki Social Dog Club member Susan McMillan.